New Indian restaurant Desi Kitchen debuts in Clear Lake

Photo: Desi Kitchen/Yelp

If you've got Indian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 2404 Bay Area Blvd., Suite A, in Clear Lake, the fresh arrival is called Desi Kitchen.

On the menu, look for dishes like masala dosa (rice, lentils, potato, methi and curry leaves served with chutney and sambar), samosas, uthappam, bhet puri chaat and more. The menu also features a section devoted to South Indian specialties like medu vada (fritter).

With a 4.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Desi Kitchen seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Jesse T., who reviewed it on July 12, said, "Very good. Had chicken tikka, palak paneer and a dosa. South Indian or more British-style than most Indian places in Houston. Perfect level of spiciness!"

And Elil Y. wrote, "Good masala dosai! Chicken was moist and delicious! Great service from the staff. The food came out quickly after we ordered. Small mess-up with our order, but they fixed it immediately and were very apologetic."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Desi Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
