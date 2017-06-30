U.S. & WORLD

New flavor of Twinkie, chocolate peanut butter

EMBED </>More Videos

Just when you thought chocolate flavored Twinkie were all the rage, a new chocolate peanut butter Twinkie is now hitting the shelves. (KTRK)

ABC30 Webstaff
Hostess has rolled out a chocolate peanut butter version of the snack cake. Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies: a chocolate cake Twinkie filled with delicious peanut butter creme filling.

"With Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies, we have paired America's favorite flavor combination with America's most beloved snack cake," said Burke Raine, Hostess Brands Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "This peanut butter-filled treat comes on the heels of our recent introduction of Hostess Chocolate Cake Twinkies and is another prime example of our efforts to embrace consumer flavor trends."

You can already find the chocolate peanut butter Twinkie in supermarkets and convenience stores.

According to a press release, Hostess Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkies will feature the delectable pairing of sweet and salty flavors, as well as an irresistible creamy peanut butter texture.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodgood newscakesnack foodsnacks
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Gas tank indicator arrow: A car's best secret
Disneyland makes big change to 'Pirates' ride
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Dog lost for months reunited with owners
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Jerry Built Homegrown closes, auctions merchandise
Top 10 restaurants in Galveston
Whataburger isn't closing all of its stores, after all
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
San Antonio officer dies from injuries after shootout
At least 3 people shot inside Bronx hospital in NYC
Small plane crashes on California freeway
Sketch shows woman found dead in Bayland Park
Man stabbed to death outside midtown McDonald's
DA: Teen shot dead in road rage incident; suspect sought
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Show More
4 wanted in case of missing girl near Dallas
Theft ring suspects had home full of merchandise
Nearly 2 tons of weed disguised as lettuce seized
Video shows dog tied to moving trailer
Walgreens customers held at gunpoint in north Harris County
More News
Top Video
Top 10 restaurants in Galveston
Shark bites man off North Carolina coast
Sketch shows woman found dead in Bayland Park
Jerry Built Homegrown closes, auctions merchandise
More Video