New eatery Sabor y Sazón brings Peruvian fare to Spring Branch

On the hunt for Peruvian cuisine or curious to try it? A new family-owned restaurant has you covered. Located at 9401 Clay Road, Suite 110, in Spring Branch, the fresh arrival is called Sabor y Sazon.
Its menu consists of dishes like the lomo saltado -- beef steak sauteed and flambeed with red onion, tomato, soy sauce and balsamic vinegar, then served on a bed of french fries with white rice on the side. Or try the jalea, a mixture of shrimp and fish topped with sarza criolla and cilantro, served with fried yuca; or the pollo a la brasa -- braised chicken marinated with Peruvian spices. (See the full menu here.)
With three reviews on Yelp thus far, Sabor y Sazon currently has a five-star rating, indicating a favorable reception.
Monica Q., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "We've gone to several Peruvian restaurants around the Houston area and I am from Lima; this is one of the few places that offers food with a very similar taste to what Peruvian food should taste like, so we're definitely going back!"
Jenny D. added, "Small place, delicious food. Menu is small and simple, but offers good choices. Lomo saltado and arroz con mariscos were really good. Friendly service. Would highly recommend."
Intrigued by the prospect of Peruvian cuisine? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sabor y Sazon is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
