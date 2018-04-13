New Chocolatier 'Semiramis Fine Chocolates And Sweets' Opens In Briarforest Area

A new chocolatier has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to the Briarforest Area, called Semiramis Fine Chocolates And Sweets, is located at 12114 Westheimer Rd.
This new spot comes courtesy of Wafa Nemry, who wished to bring the goodness of Semiaris sweets to Houston. According to its website, the shop was founded in Syria in 1928, and due to its ever-growing popularity, it later expanded to Jordan.
Offerings include a variety of milk and dark chocolates, as well as signature Mediterranean sweets like baklava, almond date squares and rahaa (pistacia lentiscus-flavored rolls mixed with fresh pistachios). An assortment of pastries and cookies are also available. (You can check out the full selection here.)
The new chocolatier has received an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Brian D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 30th, said: "Such a wide variety of sweets! I love it because its authentic chocolate and so delicious! The atmosphere is luxury and beautiful!"
Yelper Gabriela G. added: "The chocolates are amazing. You can taste the authenticity! Great place to order sweets for events or parties. The chocolate trays and tins are a nice gift for any occasion."
And Ryan G. said, "The best chocolate in Houston! Family owned and operated. Even if you're not a chocolate lover Semiramis has something for every taste!"
Head on over to check it out: Semiramis Fine Chocolates And Sweets is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-8pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm.
