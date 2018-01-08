New American Spot 'Moxie's Grill & Bar' Debuts In Greater Uptown

A fresh New American spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 5000 Westheimer Rd. in Greater Uptown, the newcomer is called Moxie's Grill & Bar.
This new spot--which has another location in Dallas--features Canadian-inspired fare like steaks, burgers, pasta and rice dishes, and more.
On the menu, expect to see starters like Korean fried cauliflower with spicy gochujang pepper sauce and jalapeno lime dip; and poutine--fresh cut fries, hot beef gravy, Quebec cheese curds, and fresh chives.
For burgers, there's the blackened chicken burger with crisp pancetta bacon, cheddar, and roasted garlic mayo; and a "Loaded Burger" with aged white cheddar, American cheddar, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, and BBQ sauce.
Rounding a meal out are mains like chipotle mango chicken with with sweet and smoky dry rub, lemon quinoa, seasonal vegetables, fresh avocado, and salsa; and lobster and shrimp linguine in a rustic tomato sauce with capers, grape tomatoes, and gremolata. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Moxie's Grill & Bar has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp.
Iyanna D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 16th, said: "Love this place! The vibe is upscale and hip. It's very new and has only been open for a couple weeks. The staff is very friendly, and the food is really good. The guacamole is the best!"
And Germaine B. said: "Wow! Great place. Full of vibrant energy and just what Uptown needed. First time there today, and I was very surprised at how well organized the staff is and how nice the presentation of the food was. Excellent!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Moxie's Grill & Bar is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-midnight.
