Nearly 50 restaurants step up to help Houstonians dine out to do good

HOUSTON --Houstonians will get an opportunity to eat well and do good on Thursday, April 26 thanks to Dining Out for Life, a nationwide effort to raise money for HIV and AIDS-related charities.
Organized locally by the AIDS Foundation Houston, more than 40 Houston restaurants are supporting the cause, ranging from Houston classics like Rainbow Lodge, Barnaby's, and Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen to trendy spots like Star Fish, Emmaline, FM Kitchen & Bar, and BCK: Kitchen & Cocktail Adventures. The roster represents a number of price points, too, and is available at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
For diners, the process couldn't be easier - just show up and eat from the restaurant's normal menu. Participating restaurants agree to donate either a flat fee of $2,000 or 25-percent of the day's food, beverage, and liquor sales to the AIDS Foundation.
