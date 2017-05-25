BUZZWORTHY

5 things every wine lover needs

EMBED </>More Videos

Time to stop and smell the rose. Feb. 18th is National Drink Wine Day! (KTRK)

Time to stop and smell the rosé. May 25th is National Wine Day!

Everything is better with accessories and wine is no exception. If you're into wine, you're in luck, oenophiles! There are plenty of things to pair your wine with and we're not just talking about cheese.

Here are the five things you need to love the wine you're with:
  1. A wine glass that can fit your needs

    2. This wine glass holds an entire 750mL bottle of wine - or just one serving. This should be enough to last you through an entire Bachelor/ette finale!
  2. A discreet bag to take wine with you wherever you go

    3. Did you friend invite you to their off-off-off Broadway play or do you just want to be life of the PTA?

    This purse has a secret insulated compartment that holds a removable 1.5 liter bladder (1 bladder included) for your favorite wine. The exterior flap conceals the pouring spout until you are ready to party!
  3. An unbreakable wine glass

    4. Kids, pets or your own clumsiness keep breaking your wine glass? This soft, flexible and foldable silicone wine glass will not break or shatter, no matter how much wine you have.
  4. A wine shower/bath caddy

    5. Relaxing in the bath after a long day sounds heavenly...until you realize you can't bring your wine.
  5. More wine, of course!

Related Topics:
foodwineholidaywine industry
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Would you eat Papa John's new pickle-topped pizza?
PHOTOS: Inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility
This 'magic wand' will prevent wine hangovers
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Would you eat Papa John's new pickle-topped pizza?
Wine-infused coffee is finally here
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Rodeo offering 50% off surplus wine
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man shot to death during robbery gone wrong on Hwy 6
Conroe is America's fastest growing city, census reveals
Would you eat Papa John's new pickle-topped pizza?
Thieves smash their way into popular Montrose coffee shop
'It was melting on my hand': Charm bracelet burns teen
Texas approves feral hog hunting by hot air balloon
ISIS-linked militants besiege Philippine city
Show More
Man killed in violent shootout at NW Harris Co. gas station
Thieves learn not to mess with a man's truck
New Pearland brewery to open Memorial Day weekend
Harris Co. K9 attacks innocent air conditioning repairman
Hello Kitty truck bringing treats to Houston-area
More News
Top Video
'It was melting on my hand': Charm bracelet burns teen
Queen visits Manchester bombing victims
Man shot to death during robbery gone wrong on Hwy 6
Man killed in violent shootout at NW Harris Co. gas station
More Video