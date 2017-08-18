HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Just in time for National Fajita Day , Molina's Cantina shares their recipe for their famous grilled beef fajitas. The secret's in the marinade!
Molina's Grilled Beef Fajitas:
For 3 pounds of outside skirt (can be used with other beef cuts)
Marinade Ingredients:
3 oz. Pineapple juice
1.75 oz. Low sodium soy sauce
2 oz. Season salt - we use our own but you can use your favorite
2 dried Chile de Arbol peppers - lightly toasted and crushed
Zest of one small lime
1 oz. canola or vegetable oil
2.5 oz. water
Marinade for at least 4 hours refrigerated
Grill to medium-rare and enjoy!