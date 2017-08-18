FOOD & DRINK

Molina's Cantina's famous grilled beef fajitas

Ricardo Molina of Molina's Cantina shows you how it's done. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Just in time for National Fajita Day , Molina's Cantina shares their recipe for their famous grilled beef fajitas. The secret's in the marinade!

Molina's Grilled Beef Fajitas:


For 3 pounds of outside skirt (can be used with other beef cuts)

Marinade Ingredients:
3 oz. Pineapple juice

1.75 oz. Low sodium soy sauce

2 oz. Season salt - we use our own but you can use your favorite

2 dried Chile de Arbol peppers - lightly toasted and crushed

Zest of one small lime

1 oz. canola or vegetable oil

2.5 oz. water

Marinade for at least 4 hours refrigerated

Grill to medium-rare and enjoy!
