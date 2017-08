Molina's Grilled Beef Fajitas:

Just in time for National Fajita Day , Molina's Cantina shares their recipe for their famous grilled beef fajitas. The secret's in the marinade!For 3 pounds of outside skirt (can be used with other beef cuts)Marinade Ingredients:3 oz. Pineapple juice1.75 oz. Low sodium soy sauce2 oz. Season salt - we use our own but you can use your favorite2 dried Chile de Arbol peppers - lightly toasted and crushedZest of one small lime1 oz. canola or vegetable oil2.5 oz. waterMarinade for at least 4 hours refrigeratedGrill to medium-rare and enjoy!