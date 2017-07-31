EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2192515" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1212610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> KUU restaurant. Cool food in a cool space

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2002812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Don't bug out! These dishes by Chef Hugo Ortega at Xochi are pretty good.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1998611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you have a Texas-sized appetite, you have to try Pampa's Grill in Spring Branch.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2007407" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This dessert shop in Houston and Katy is cool--literally.

Even as Houston's restaurant scene has exploded in recent years, Montrose remains the city's preeminent dining neighborhood. Whether for fine dining at places like Da Marco, Underbelly, and Hugo's or more casual fare at the Burger Joint, Aladdin, and Paulie's, the neighborhood's restaurants suit almost any taste.Soon, two new Vietnamese restaurants will join the mix: Miss Saigon Cafe and Lúa Viet Kitchen.When her landlord wouldn't offer her a long term lease renewal, Miss Saigon owner Mai Ho made the difficult decision to leave Rice Village after 22 years. In order to keep as many of her current customers as possible, she began looking for something nearby.