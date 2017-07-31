HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Even as Houston's restaurant scene has exploded in recent years, Montrose remains the city's preeminent dining neighborhood. Whether for fine dining at places like Da Marco, Underbelly, and Hugo's or more casual fare at the Burger Joint, Aladdin, and Paulie's, the neighborhood's restaurants suit almost any taste.
Soon, two new Vietnamese restaurants will join the mix: Miss Saigon Cafe and Lúa Viet Kitchen.
When her landlord wouldn't offer her a long term lease renewal, Miss Saigon owner Mai Ho made the difficult decision to leave Rice Village after 22 years. In order to keep as many of her current customers as possible, she began looking for something nearby.
Find out more about the two restaurants coming to Montrose on CultureMap.
RELATED: MORE FOODIE FUN
85C Bakery Cafe: 'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
KUU brings great food, sleek design to Houston
Award-winning chef serves creepy crawlies at Xochi in Houston
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise with a South American palate
Creamistry mixes ice cream and science with delicious results
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff