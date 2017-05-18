Meals made easy but which one is most cost effective?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Perfectly pre-portioned meals are a great way to trim-up and watch your weight, but having the time and organization to get it done on a regular basis can be challenging.
Delivery services like Blue Apron send a box full of fresh food ready to be cooked by you right to your doorstep.
Eyewitness News Consumer Reporter Patricia Lopez tried Blue Apron and found it was user friendly, the recipes were easy to follow and kids loved cooking and eating the food.
Coming up at 6:40 a.m. she compares the competing companies Hello Fresh and Plated to Blue Apron to see which saves you the most money on your meal routine.
Plus, Patricia and her kids cooked one meal from start to finish. See what they thought of the process.
