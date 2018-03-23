McDonald's just added three new coffee drinks to their menu

McDonald's is celebrating the start of spring with three new coffee drinks.McDonald's McCafe just released three new seasonal drinks that will be available for purchase beginning in April, but only for a limited time.The new menu drinks include the Iced Turtle Macchiato, which is a blend of chocolate, caramel and hazelnut mixed with cold milk and espresso served over ice. The Turtle Macchiato is also served hot with the same ingredients.Lastly, there's the Iced Turtle Coffee, it's made with the restaurant's own iced coffee, swirled with chocolate, caramel, hazelnut and cream.Customers can enjoy a small Turtle Macchiato, iced or hot, for just $2.