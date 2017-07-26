EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1583520" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sriracha is one hot sauce, and it can actually be good for you, too!

This week I reached out for a new Signature Sriracha, the latest addition to the "Signature Crafted Line" at America's No. 1 burger slinger, McDonald's, with about 15,000 restaurants blurring the red, white, and blue.McDonald's ... Sriracha ... what took you so long? This just in, even the drive-through set likes spicy food. The other burger barns have been turning up the heat with Sriracha for a few years. Did you think they were just blowing smoke?A 1/4-pound beef patty, spicy chili-infused Sriracha Big Mac sauce, tender baby spinach and kale, smooth white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and tomato. Choose from an artisan roll, sesame seed bun, or - the smart play - a potato bun.