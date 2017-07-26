HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

McDonald's spices things up with new Signature Sriracha Burger

McDonald's has debuted a spicy new hamburger. (Courtesy photo via Houston CultureMap)

Ken Hoffman for Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON, Texas --
This week I reached out for a new Signature Sriracha, the latest addition to the "Signature Crafted Line" at America's No. 1 burger slinger, McDonald's, with about 15,000 restaurants blurring the red, white, and blue.

McDonald's ... Sriracha ... what took you so long? This just in, even the drive-through set likes spicy food. The other burger barns have been turning up the heat with Sriracha for a few years. Did you think they were just blowing smoke?

A 1/4-pound beef patty, spicy chili-infused Sriracha Big Mac sauce, tender baby spinach and kale, smooth white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and tomato. Choose from an artisan roll, sesame seed bun, or - the smart play - a potato bun.

Read the full story from our news partners a Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: 7 ways Sriracha can save your life
Sriracha is one hot sauce, and it can actually be good for you, too!


