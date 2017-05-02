BUZZWORTHY

McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' Frork utensil with new sandwiches

McDonald's is stepping up their utensil game in a delicious way.

McDonald's has unveiled a new quasi-utensil, which even they say is "unnecessarily superfluous," called the Frork.

Customers use French fries to make prongs on the Frork, which the Oak Brook-based company says can be used to pick up all the droppings that fall when eating their new sandwiches.

The Frork will come with the new sandwiches, which will debut in some fast food chain restaurants on Friday.

The new Signature Crafted Sandwiches are the Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.

To announce the Frork, McDonald's turned to legendary pitchman Anthony Sullivan.

Watch the Twitter video:


This isn't the first time that McDonald's tried to up their utensil game, of course. In February, the fast food chain unveiled 'The Straw,' for use in their Shamrock Shakes.

Patricia Lopez puts 'The Straw' to the test

Social media users not lovin' McDonald's new uniforms.

