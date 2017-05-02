Customers use French fries to make prongs on the Frork, which the Oak Brook-based company says can be used to pick up all the droppings that fall when eating their new sandwiches.
The Frork will come with the new sandwiches, which will debut in some fast food chain restaurants on Friday.
The new Signature Crafted Sandwiches are the Pico Guacamole, Sweet BBQ Bacon and Maple Bacon Dijon.
To announce the Frork, McDonald's turned to legendary pitchman Anthony Sullivan.
Watch the Twitter video:
We?re raising the bar?#AllDayBreakfast, #SignatureCrafted, & now? The Frork?! Eh, maybe not so much with that one. ? pic.twitter.com/i5Xln45YvV— McDonald's (@McDonalds) May 1, 2017
This isn't the first time that McDonald's tried to up their utensil game, of course. In February, the fast food chain unveiled 'The Straw,' for use in their Shamrock Shakes.
RELATED: McDonald's unveils new straw to drink two shake flavors at once
SEE ALSO: McDonald's unveils new uniforms and social media users aren't loving it
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff