FOOD & DRINK

Matcha Cafe Maiko makes Chinatown debut with ice cream, tea and more

Photo: Cathy P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sweet shop for matcha lovers has opened its doors in Houston. Located at 6650 Corporate Drive, Suite E, in Chinatown, the newcomer is called Matcha Cafe Maiko.

The Japanese-inspired cafe has its flagship location in Honolulu, along with outposts in Las Vegas and Tokyo.

On the matcha-dominated menu, you'll see offerings like matcha shaved ice with adzuki beans, shiratama and matcha ice cream on top; soft matcha ice cream in a waffle cone; and the Maiko Special parfait (with matcha cream, matcha chiffon cake, chestnuts and shiratama mochi). Frappes, lattes and floats are also on offer. (See the full menu here.)

Matcha Cafe Maiko has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

Thi H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "The matcha is not for the faint-hearted: the flavor is robust, rich and may even be a bit bitter for some (as are most high quality matcha). ... The soft serve, on the other hand, was delicious!"

And Chris W. added, "The ice cream is very good; the matcha bitterness is restrained and won't be a turnoff for first-timers, but the creamy, pure vanilla is sure to please anyone. The corn flake topping was a nice addition for crunchiness, and the mochi, chestnut and (gorgeous!) chiffon cake layer worked very well in the context of the parfait."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Matcha Cafe Maiko is open from noon-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News