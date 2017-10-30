HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Central Market Cooking School is helping you whip up a menu to kick-off the release of the second season of Netflix's hit "Stranger Things."
During this hands on class, you will learn how to make:
- "Demogorgon"-zola-stuffed dates with prosciutto
- Dungeons & Dragons crab cakes with spicy red pepper sauce
- Coca-Cola "BARB"b-qued chicken wings with Eleven's waffles
- Bananas fosters "Upside Down World" cake
The class takes place Halloween Night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $65 per person.
