Cook up a 'Stranger Things' themed dinner at Central Market this Halloween

Learn to make some Stranger Things inspired dishes just in time for Halloween. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Central Market Cooking School is helping you whip up a menu to kick-off the release of the second season of Netflix's hit "Stranger Things."

During this hands on class, you will learn how to make:

  • "Demogorgon"-zola-stuffed dates with prosciutto
  • Dungeons & Dragons crab cakes with spicy red pepper sauce
  • Coca-Cola "BARB"b-qued chicken wings with Eleven's waffles
  • Bananas fosters "Upside Down World" cake


The class takes place Halloween Night from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person.

