Lunchtime deals: Fine dining for a fraction of the cost

Get a deal on fine dining by enjoying a business lunch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
From the white table cloths and fresh roses, to the impeccable service and innovative dishes, Tony's has represented the ultimate in fine dining for more than 50 years with a price tag to match.

"We have white truffles right now that are $100 per plate. We have Japanese beef from Japan that's about $42 per ounce. So we truly offer the best food in the world," Tony's Chef de Cuisine Austin Waiter said.

If that leaves you with sticker shock, try out their Greenway Express Business Lunch. For just $19, you can enjoy a two-course lunch, with your choice of three appetizers. This includes the soup of the day, arugula salad, and rigatoni bianco. And four entrees that switch out seasonally.

Currently, those dishes include seared wild Atlantic salmon with heirloom tomato sauce, Cerignola olives and eggplant; chicken alla mattone; fezzoletto (pasta stuffed with parmesan and taleggio cheese); and the ultimate chopped salad with asparagus, imported salami, and chicken.

"If you want to go lighter or heavier, everyone has an option for everything," Waiter explains.

Tony's isn't the only spot where you can score a deal.

Rainbow Lodge in the Heights offers a three-course business lunch for $15. It includes soup or salad to start, grilled pork tenderloin or daily fish, and a petite sweet.

Le Mistral in west Houston has a three-course lunch menu for $22 that includes a chef-selected dessert.

It's all about bringing new customers in, with prices that are easy to swallow.

"We are trying to be approachable, seasonal, especially with our business lunch right now," Waiter said.

