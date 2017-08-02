The owner of Boogie's Chicago-style BBQ, located in Missouri City, appeared last week on the Food Network, facing off against rival grillers in a contest hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.Boogie's owner Lamont Waits was one of four contestants who showcased their culinary skills as part of the competition, "Guy's Grocery Games," in which contestants had to purchase ingredients, then prepare, cook, and plate dishes within 30 minutes.One half of the set was a fully stocked grocery, and the other was a kitchen, Waits said. Contestants were given a bag, which Waits described as the size of a sheet of paper, and whatever ingredients they were able to cram into their bag was what they were allowed to cook with."Guy, my beard is bigger than that bag!" Waits yelled to Fieri when he and the contestants were shown the bags they would use.Waits prepared Boogie's well-known rib tips over french fries slathered in barbeque sauce. The judges agreed Waits' dish was flavorful and "awesome," but he was eliminated after the judges said his dish could have benefited from having more time to cook."If you're going to try grilled pork, if you're going to try to cook it right, it's got to be low and slow," one of the judges said. "To get that tenderness in under 30 minutes, that's an impossible [task]."Even though he was sent home, Waits said it was a positive experience and even spoke with Fieri about how to improve next time.Waits was the only contestant who did not come from an extended culinary background or training and was proud to have gotten the chance to demonstrate his skills, he said.In addition to the Fieri's advice, Waits said the show netted him contacts for business opportunities and possible plans for other tv appearances."I learned hard work doesn't go unnoticed," Waits said.