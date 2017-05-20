Local chef-lebrities gear up for pig cookoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you love bacon, pork chops or a good ham, this weekend's unique pig cooking competition is for you!
Foodies who love pork will have a chance to taste some of the most unique and cutting-edge dishes on Sunday as part of a nationwide pig tour.
Cochon555, a touring competition that promotes the use of all parts of a pig -- so called "nose to tail" cooking -- is making its Houston stop. Five local celebrity chefs will be creating unique dishes with sustainably raised, heritage pork.
This year, the event will be held at Hughes Manor on Washington Avenue. It's a public event, but attendees have to buy tickets. The entrance fee will include tastings of all the pig dishes you can eat and a variety of cocktails and wines.
The event is also a competition, and Houston foodies know our local chefs are very competitive. Judges will decide which chef had the most creative and tasty dish. The Cochon555 Houston lineup include Luis Roger of BCN Taste & Tradition, Bobby Matos of State of Grace, Felix Florez of Ritual, Manabu Horiuchi of Kata Robata and Monica Pope of Sparrow Cookshop. Each chef gets a whole heritage pig to cook, and you never know what they can come up with!
Here's a glimpse of what the event looks like in other cities:
Be sure to follow along with all of the action on the @ABC13Houston Snapchat account as Miya Shay explores Cochon555 on Sunday.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff