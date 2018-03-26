  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
FOOD & DRINK

Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish

EMBED </>More Videos

Red Lobster unveiled a new dish featuring an unconventional pairing for its Lobsterfest event. (RedLobster/Twitter)

You might have paired chicken and waffles together before, but Red Lobster's latest creation gives the breakfast classic a new partner.

The chain debuted a new special in honor of its Lobsterfest event.

The lobster comes on a cheddar bay waffle, a play on the restaurant's cheddar bay biscuit. Based on its tweet, the dish comes steaming hot and drizzled with syrup.

The creation got mixed reaction on social media.


The dish is now available, but the restaurant says it will only be sold for a limited time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbizarreseafoodwafflesrestaurantsocial media
FOOD & DRINK
Conquer Your French Food Cravings At These 3 Houston Newcomers
Buggin' out: Creepy crawlers in your food - on purpose
New Blue Bell flavor pairs chocolate with PB cookie dough
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NFL player Michael Bennett taken into custody
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
LIVE: HCSO update on deadly deputy-involved-shooting
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Father gets prison for trying to sell 4-year-old for sex
Show More
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Hwy 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
More News
Top Video
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
More Video