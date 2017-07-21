LET'S EAT: Tuna tartare from 51fifteen

1/2 ounce artichoke, chopped

1/2 ounce capers

1/2 teaspoon sambal (Asian chili paste)

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon red bell pepper, diced

1/2 teaspoon jalapeno, diced

1/2 ounce avocado, chopped

3 ounces Ahi tuna, diced

3 ounces mango, diced

1 tablespoon Wasabi Aioli (recipe below)

Tortilla or plantain chips

1 teaspoon wasabi powder

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

2 teaspoons mirin

Nothing says summertime like a light, refreshing plate of tuna tartare! Learn how to make the warm-weather favorite from 51fifteen executive chef David Hernandez.Mix together artichoke, capers, sambal, sesame oil, bell pepper and jalapeno in a large bowl. Add avocado and tuna and mix gently until combined.Place a 2" x 3" ring on a serving plate (a can from tomato sauce with both ends removed works well too). Scoop mango into the ring and even it out. Top with tuna tartare. Pat tartare down gently to help the mixture hold its shape. Carefully remove mold.Spoon wasabi aioli on the plate and swipe along the plate, if desired. Arrange tortilla or plantain chips.Combine all ingredients until smooth.