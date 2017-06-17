FOOD & DRINK

Let's Eat: Tiramisu recipe from Taverna

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn how to make tiramisu from Taverna in River Oaks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In the mood for a scrumptious dessert? Learn how to make tiramisu from Taverna chef Francesco Schintu.

INGREDIENTS
  • 8.81 oz. mascarpone
  • 8.81 oz. cream
  • 2.645 oz. Pate-a-bombe
  • 4.5 oz. Nutella spread
  • 6 oz. ladyfingers
  • 5 oz. coffee espresso
  • 3 oz. toasted hazelnuts


PREPARATION

In the mixer, whip the cream with mascarpone and pate-a-bombe. Whip halfway to a semi-soft, firm cream.

Separate the cream into two bowls, and in one add the Nutella spread. Place one layer of ladyfingers on the tray, dipped in the espresso.

Add the Nutella cream and then the toasted hazelnuts. Another layer of ladyfingers dipped in the espresso.

Add the other cream and finish with the cocoa powder. Enjoy!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodlets eatdessertsrecipecakeHoustonRiver Oaks
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
7% of adults think chocolate milk comes from brown cows
Gastropub Izakaya brings Japanese flair to Midtown
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Navy: Bodies of missing sailors found aboard USS Fitzgerald
Demonstrators in La Marque take a stand against violence
80% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Mayor Turner rededicates Emancipation Park
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
Katy ISD bond committee votes for projects
Get out and explore Houston at one of these fun events
Show More
Best places to dine on Father's Day around Houston
Do you recognize this purse snatcher?
Scalise upgraded from 'critical' to 'serious' condition
Harris County jail released 650 misdemeanor inmates
Commissioners vote to extend property tax exemptions
More News
Top Video
PHOTOS: Summer of Love turns 50
Scalise upgraded from 'critical' to 'serious' condition
Katy Perry breaks Twitter record
Demonstrators in La Marque take a stand against violence
More Video