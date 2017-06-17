Let's Eat: Tiramisu recipe from Taverna

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In the mood for a scrumptious dessert? Learn how to make tiramisu from Taverna chef Francesco Schintu.
INGREDIENTS
- 8.81 oz. mascarpone
- 8.81 oz. cream
- 2.645 oz. Pate-a-bombe
- 4.5 oz. Nutella spread
- 6 oz. ladyfingers
- 5 oz. coffee espresso
- 3 oz. toasted hazelnuts
PREPARATION
In the mixer, whip the cream with mascarpone and pate-a-bombe. Whip halfway to a semi-soft, firm cream.
Separate the cream into two bowls, and in one add the Nutella spread. Place one layer of ladyfingers on the tray, dipped in the espresso.
Add the Nutella cream and then the toasted hazelnuts. Another layer of ladyfingers dipped in the espresso.
Add the other cream and finish with the cocoa powder. Enjoy!
