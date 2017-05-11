  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Shrimp raad prick recipe from Merlion

Learn how to make shrimp raad prick from chef Andrew Lobeck. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a great day for shrimp! Learn how to make shrimp raad prick from Merlion Thai Restaurant & Lounge on 4th chef Andrew Lobeck.

Shrimp raad prick recipe

Ingredients

  • Red curry paste (can buy pre-made from Asian grocery store)


Soak dry chili in warm water for 10 minutes. Mix prepared dry chili with:

  • 1 tbsp of shrimp paste
  • 1/2 tsp crushed coriander seeds
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp blended galangal
  • 1/2 tsp blended lemon grass
  • 1 tsp chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 tsp chopped shallots
  • 1/2 tsp crushed garlic


Sautee shrimp with red curry paste until shrimp is cooked. Add 1/4 cup of coconut milk (preferably Savoy coconut cream). Mix until coconut milk is fully incorporated, then add fresh chopped cilantro and Thai basil.

Top off with finely julienned kaffir lime leaves.

MORE THAI FOOD: Son-in-law eggs recipe
EMBED More News Videos

Once upon a time in Thailand, a Son-in-Law wanted to impress his mother-in-law, so he created these eggs.

