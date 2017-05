Let's Eat: Shrimp raad prick recipe from Merlion

Red curry paste (can buy pre-made from Asian grocery store)

1 tbsp of shrimp paste

1/2 tsp crushed coriander seeds

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp blended galangal

1/2 tsp blended lemon grass

1 tsp chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp chopped shallots

1/2 tsp crushed garlic

It's a great day for shrimp! Learn how to make shrimp raad prick from Merlion Thai Restaurant & Lounge on 4th chef Andrew Lobeck.Soak dry chili in warm water for 10 minutes. Mix prepared dry chili with:Sautee shrimp with red curry paste until shrimp is cooked. Add 1/4 cup of coconut milk (preferably Savoy coconut cream). Mix until coconut milk is fully incorporated, then add fresh chopped cilantro and Thai basil.Top off with finely julienned kaffir lime leaves.