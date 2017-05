Let's Eat: Refreshing summer salmon salad from 51fifteen

6 oz salmon

4 oz arugula

2 oz cooked orzo

2 oz cucumber, sliced

2 oz cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup lime caper vinaigrette (recipe below)

1 oz feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 tbsp honey

1/2 tbsp mustard

2 tbsp lime juice

1/2 tbsp orange juice

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp salt, or to taste

2 basil leaves

1/2 tbsp chopped shallot

2 small cloves garlic, peeled

3/4 tbsp capers, rinsed

Nothing says summer like a refreshing salmon salad! Learn how to make 51fifteen executive chef David Hernandez's take on the warm-weather classic.Makes one servingGrill, pan sear, or broil salmon to your liking. Set aside.Place arugula in a large bowl. Add cooked orzo, cucumber, tomatoes and caper vinaigrette. Toss gently to combine. Mound salad on serving plate. Sprinkle with feta cheese and top with salmon. Serve immediately.Makes about 3/4 cupPlace ingredients in blender. Pulse until smooth.