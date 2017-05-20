FOOD & DRINK

Let's Eat: Refreshing summer salmon salad from 51fifteen

EMBED </>More Videos

Nothing says summer like a refreshing salmon salad! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nothing says summer like a refreshing salmon salad! Learn how to make 51fifteen executive chef David Hernandez's take on the warm-weather classic.

Salmon salad
Makes one serving
  • 6 oz salmon
  • 4 oz arugula
  • 2 oz cooked orzo
  • 2 oz cucumber, sliced
  • 2 oz cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup lime caper vinaigrette (recipe below)
  • 1 oz feta cheese, crumbled


Grill, pan sear, or broil salmon to your liking. Set aside.

Place arugula in a large bowl. Add cooked orzo, cucumber, tomatoes and caper vinaigrette. Toss gently to combine. Mound salad on serving plate. Sprinkle with feta cheese and top with salmon. Serve immediately.

Lime caper vinaigrette
Makes about 3/4 cup
  • 1/2 tbsp honey
  • 1/2 tbsp mustard
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 1/2 tbsp orange juice
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp salt, or to taste
  • 2 basil leaves
  • 1/2 tbsp chopped shallot
  • 2 small cloves garlic, peeled
  • 3/4 tbsp capers, rinsed


Place ingredients in blender. Pulse until smooth.

RELATED: Learn more about 51fifteen
EMBED More News Videos

Have a wonderful meal and support a good cause during Houston Restaurant Weeks.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodlets eatrecipehealthy recipessalmonsaladsummerrestaurantsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Houston Restaurant Weeks: 51Fifteen
FOOD & DRINK
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
Pasadena Strawberry Festival lays out huge shortcake
Local chef-lebrities gear up for pig cookoff
Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Galveston Bathing Beauties Contest brings out bombshells
Al Green calls for Trump impeachment, receives threats
Heavy storms a threat through Monday evening
Woman wanted for multiple bank robberies arrested
Trump dances along during royal Saudi welcome
Montgomery Co. group aims to prevent teen suicide
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on
Show More
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
Deputy constables stop wrong-way driver
Olympian Michael Phelps visits Texas Children's Hospital
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
Midtown residents push back against 288 expansion
More News
Top Video
Montgomery Co. group aims to prevent teen suicide
Deputy constables stop wrong-way driver
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
Trump dances along during royal Saudi welcome
More Video