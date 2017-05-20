Let's Eat: Refreshing summer salmon salad from 51fifteen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Nothing says summer like a refreshing salmon salad! Learn how to make 51fifteen executive chef David Hernandez's take on the warm-weather classic.
Salmon salad
Makes one serving
- 6 oz salmon
- 4 oz arugula
- 2 oz cooked orzo
- 2 oz cucumber, sliced
- 2 oz cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 cup lime caper vinaigrette (recipe below)
- 1 oz feta cheese, crumbled
Grill, pan sear, or broil salmon to your liking. Set aside.
Place arugula in a large bowl. Add cooked orzo, cucumber, tomatoes and caper vinaigrette. Toss gently to combine. Mound salad on serving plate. Sprinkle with feta cheese and top with salmon. Serve immediately.
Lime caper vinaigrette
Makes about 3/4 cup
- 1/2 tbsp honey
- 1/2 tbsp mustard
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1/2 tbsp orange juice
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp salt, or to taste
- 2 basil leaves
- 1/2 tbsp chopped shallot
- 2 small cloves garlic, peeled
- 3/4 tbsp capers, rinsed
Place ingredients in blender. Pulse until smooth.
