LET'S EAT: Mrs. B's blueberry coffee cake

Mrs. B's Blueberry Coffee Cake
Coffee cake ingredients
- 4 tbsp. butter
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/3 cup milk (can use any type of milk; whole, almond, soy, etc.)
- 1-1/2 cup of fresh or frozen blueberries
Mix flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in vanilla, egg, sugar, butter and milk. You can mix in the milk in small amounts at a time. Top the mixture with blueberries and streusel.
Streusel ingredients
- 1/3 cup flour
- 2 tbsp. melted butter
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Bake at 350 degrees in 8x8 square or round pan, greased with shortening and flour, for 50 minutes. Enjoy!