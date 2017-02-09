LETS EAT

LET'S EAT: Mrs. B's blueberry coffee cake

Learn how to make Mrs. B's blueberry coffee cake from our friends at Three Brothers Bakery. (KTRK)

It's not Sunday brunch without coffee cake! Learn how to make Mrs. B's blueberry coffee cake from our friends at Three Brothers Bakery.

Mrs. B's Blueberry Coffee Cake

Coffee cake ingredients

  • 4 tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/3 cup milk (can use any type of milk; whole, almond, soy, etc.)
  • 1-1/2 cup of fresh or frozen blueberries


Mix flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in vanilla, egg, sugar, butter and milk. You can mix in the milk in small amounts at a time. Top the mixture with blueberries and streusel.

Streusel ingredients

  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 2 tbsp. melted butter
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. nutmeg


Bake at 350 degrees in 8x8 square or round pan, greased with shortening and flour, for 50 minutes. Enjoy!
