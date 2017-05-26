Let's Eat: Key lime pie from Ooh La La Sweets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Who can resist a scrumptious slice of key lime pie? Learn how to make the irresistible dessert from Ooh La La Sweets pastry chef Vanessa O'Donnell.
Key lime pie recipe
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Servings: 8 slices
INGREDIENTS:
- 18 whole graham crackers
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 cup key lime juice
- 2 whole egg yolks
- 1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk
INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
For the crust:
Crush crackers in a food processor or plastic baggie. Pour them into a bowl and stir in sugar and melted butter. Press into a pie pan and bake for five minutes or until golden and set. Remove from oven and set aside to cool slightly.
For the filling:
Mix lime juice, pinch of salt and egg yolks in a mixing bowl. Add in condensed milk and mix until smooth and thick. Pour mixture into crust and bake for 15 minutes.
Remove from oven, allow to cool, then refrigerate for at least an hour, longer if possible.
Serve with sweetened whipped cream and grated lime zest.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff