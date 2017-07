Let's Eat: Fusion Taco's shrimp tempura taco

1 cup rice flour

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup very cold soda water

1 1/2 pounds 16-20 count shrimp, peeled and deveined

6 corn or flour tortillas

Canola oil, for frying

Wasabi ranch sauce (recipe below)

Green cabbage slaw (recipe below)

1 cup ranch dressing (homemade or Hidden Valley)

1 tablespoon wasabi paste

1/2 head green cabbage, shredded

1/2 bunch green onion, chopped

1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped

Ginger Vinaigrette (recipe below)

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 jalapeño or serrano chili, diced

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup canola oil

You don't have to wait until Taco Tuesday to dive into a delicious taco creation! Fusion Taco chef David Grossman shares his succulent shrimp tempura taco recipe.Makes 6 tacosHeat canola oil to 350 degrees. Make a batter by combining both flours, baking powder and soda water. Dredge shrimp in batter and drop into hot oil. Fry shrimp for two minutes. Drain on paper towels.To assemble tacos, warm tortillas on grill. Drizzle about one teaspoon wasabi ranch sauce on each tortilla. Add about four tempura shrimp and top with green cabbage slaw. Serve and enjoy!Makes 1 cupMix dressing and wasabi paste until smooth.Combine cabbage, onion and cilantro. Add 3/4 cup ginger vinaigrette and toss to coat cabbage. If necessary, add more vinaigrette.Makes about 1 1/2 cupsBlend together all ingredients and use in green cabbage slaw.