Let's Eat: Fusion Taco's shrimp tempura taco

Learn how to make tempura shrimp tacos from Fusion Taco. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You don't have to wait until Taco Tuesday to dive into a delicious taco creation! Fusion Taco chef David Grossman shares his succulent shrimp tempura taco recipe.

Tempura shrimp tacos

Makes 6 tacos

  • 1 cup rice flour
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 cup very cold soda water
  • 1 1/2 pounds 16-20 count shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 6 corn or flour tortillas
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • Wasabi ranch sauce (recipe below)
  • Green cabbage slaw (recipe below)


Heat canola oil to 350 degrees. Make a batter by combining both flours, baking powder and soda water. Dredge shrimp in batter and drop into hot oil. Fry shrimp for two minutes. Drain on paper towels.

To assemble tacos, warm tortillas on grill. Drizzle about one teaspoon wasabi ranch sauce on each tortilla. Add about four tempura shrimp and top with green cabbage slaw. Serve and enjoy!

Wasabi ranch sauce
Makes 1 cup

  • 1 cup ranch dressing (homemade or Hidden Valley)
  • 1 tablespoon wasabi paste


Mix dressing and wasabi paste until smooth.

Green cabbage slaw

  • 1/2 head green cabbage, shredded
  • 1/2 bunch green onion, chopped
  • 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • Ginger Vinaigrette (recipe below)


Combine cabbage, onion and cilantro. Add 3/4 cup ginger vinaigrette and toss to coat cabbage. If necessary, add more vinaigrette.

Ginger vinaigrette
Makes about 1 1/2 cups

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 1 jalapeño or serrano chili, diced
  • 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup canola oil


Blend together all ingredients and use in green cabbage slaw.

Lamb keema taco recipe from Fusion Taco
Learn how to make lamb keema tacos from Fusion Taco chef David Grossman.

