LETS EAT

Let's Eat: Mixed greens, caramelized onion and cheddar quiche
EMBED </>More News Videos

As the temperature plummets, cozy up with a piping hot slice of breakfast quiche from Canopy. (KTRK)

As the temperature plummets this winter, cozy up with a piping hot slice of breakfast quiche from Canopy's Liz Brooks!

Mixed greens, caramelized onion and cheddar quiche

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups braised greens (kale, mustard greens and Swiss chard, trimmed and washed)
  • 2 cups grated cheddar


QUICHE SHELL:
  • 4 ounces chilled unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for surface


CUSTARD:

  • 8 eggs, whole
  • 1 quart heavy cream
  • 1/4 tsp nutmeg
  • salt, fresh cracked black pepper to taste


Special equipment: A 9-9 1/2-inch round fluted tart pan (1 inch deep) with removable bottom; pie weights or raw beans

SHELL PREPARATION
Pulse butter, salt, and 1-1/4 cups flour in a food processor until mixture resembles coarse meal with a few pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Add 1/4 cup ice cold water; pulse one or two times until moistened. Turn out dough and gather into a ball, kneading once or twice. Flatten into a disc, wrap in plastic and chill until firm, about 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 375F. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to an 11" round. Press into bottom and up sides of tart pan, trim excess. Prick bottom of shell all over with a fork and freeze 30-45 minutes.

Line shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weights. Bake until pastry is nearly dry, about 15 minutes.

Remove parchment and pie weights and return to oven and continue baking until lightly golden, about 10 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack. Reduce oven temperature to 325F.

FILLING PREPARATION
Cook greens in a large skillet, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 5 minutes. Transfer greens to a colander. Drain greens pressing out excess liquid, cool, then coarsely chop.

Melt butter in same skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 15 minutes. Stir in chopped spinach and season with salt and pepper. Spread vegetable mixture into crust.

Whisk eggs and cream in a medium bowl and pour over vegetable mixture. Bake quiche until set and lightly golden, 30-35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool 15 minutes.

DO AHEAD
Crust can be baked two days ahead; let cool and store tightly wrapped at room temperature. Filling can be prepared two days ahead; keep chilled. Return to room temperature before filling crust. Quiche can be baked one day ahead and cool completely wrap and keep chilled. Cut into desired number slices before reheating. After slicing reheat in preheat oven to 375F for 10/15 minutes or heated to desired crispiness.

MORE WINTER COMFORT FOOD:
Copycat Panera Bread macaroni and choose
EMBED </>More News Videos

Copycat Panera Bread Macaroni and Cheese

Mashed sweet potatoes with herb-roasted pecans
EMBED </>More News Videos

Mashed Sweet Potato with Herb Roasted Pecans

Related Topics:
foodlets eatrecipeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LETS EAT
Recipe for black-eyed peas for New Year's Day
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
Let's Eat: Christmas cannoli recipe from Prego
Let's Eat: Three Brother's Bakery Cheesecake
More lets eat
FOOD & DRINK
Keurig for booze in development
Sweet treats welcome El Dia De Reyes
Chick-fil-A promotion offers free breakfast in January
Wendy's shames Twitter troll over frozen food comment
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Pregnant woman injured in SW Houston carjacking
One more very cold day, then spring-like temperatures
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
Dog refused to leave deceased mate's side
Temperature likely played role in homeless man's death
Authorities seek death penalty in FL airport shooting
Show More
Cold temperatures cause icy roads Saturday morning
Mom, son die after family falls into frozen pond
FBI: Airport gunman traveled to Florida for massacre
Man's laptop takes bullet in Florida shooting
Teen wakes up to find parents dead in apparent murder suicide
More News
Top Video
Temperature likely played role in homeless man's death
Coast Guard: 3 missing Houston-area hunters found dead
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
Pregnant woman injured in SW Houston carjacking
More Video