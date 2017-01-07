Mixed greens, caramelized onion and cheddar quiche
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups braised greens (kale, mustard greens and Swiss chard, trimmed and washed)
- 2 cups grated cheddar
QUICHE SHELL:
- 4 ounces chilled unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for surface
CUSTARD:
- 8 eggs, whole
- 1 quart heavy cream
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- salt, fresh cracked black pepper to taste
Special equipment: A 9-9 1/2-inch round fluted tart pan (1 inch deep) with removable bottom; pie weights or raw beans
SHELL PREPARATION
Pulse butter, salt, and 1-1/4 cups flour in a food processor until mixture resembles coarse meal with a few pea-size pieces of butter remaining. Add 1/4 cup ice cold water; pulse one or two times until moistened. Turn out dough and gather into a ball, kneading once or twice. Flatten into a disc, wrap in plastic and chill until firm, about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375F. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to an 11" round. Press into bottom and up sides of tart pan, trim excess. Prick bottom of shell all over with a fork and freeze 30-45 minutes.
Line shell with parchment paper and fill with pie weights. Bake until pastry is nearly dry, about 15 minutes.
Remove parchment and pie weights and return to oven and continue baking until lightly golden, about 10 minutes more. Let cool on a wire rack. Reduce oven temperature to 325F.
FILLING PREPARATION
Cook greens in a large skillet, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 5 minutes. Transfer greens to a colander. Drain greens pressing out excess liquid, cool, then coarsely chop.
Melt butter in same skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 15 minutes. Stir in chopped spinach and season with salt and pepper. Spread vegetable mixture into crust.
Whisk eggs and cream in a medium bowl and pour over vegetable mixture. Bake quiche until set and lightly golden, 30-35 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool 15 minutes.
DO AHEAD
Crust can be baked two days ahead; let cool and store tightly wrapped at room temperature. Filling can be prepared two days ahead; keep chilled. Return to room temperature before filling crust. Quiche can be baked one day ahead and cool completely wrap and keep chilled. Cut into desired number slices before reheating. After slicing reheat in preheat oven to 375F for 10/15 minutes or heated to desired crispiness.
MORE WINTER COMFORT FOOD:
Copycat Panera Bread macaroni and choose
Mashed sweet potatoes with herb-roasted pecans