Let's Eat: Chili gravy for cheese enchiladas recipe from Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

Learn how to make chili gravy for cheese enchiladas from Sylvia's owner Sylvia Casares. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's time for some heat! Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares makes chili gravy that goes perfectly on top of freshly prepared cheese enchiladas.

Once you've prepared the gravy as instructed in the video above, follow these directions to prepare the enchiladas:

Ingredients
  • 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese, plus 1 1/4 cups for garnish
  • 12 softened corn tortillas
  • 5 cups chili gravy, warmed
  • 1 cup diced onion (optional)


Instructions
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a 9 11-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

Place about 1/2 cup of the cheese in the center of a tortilla. Roll and place seam side down in the baking dish. Repeat until all the tortillas are filled, arranging them in baking dish with 1/4 inch in between.

Pour 1/4 cup of gravy over each enchilada, and sprinkle evenly with grated cheese and onion, if desired.

Bake for seven to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbly.

Garnish with a little more cheese. Serve immediately.

