Let's Eat: Peruvian ceviche from Izakaya chef Philippe Gaston

Learn how to make roasted Peruvian ceviche from Izakaya. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Looking for some Latin American flair for your next meal? Izakaya executive chef Philippe Gaston shared his mouthwatering Peruvian ceviche recipe with ABC13.

INGREDIENTS
  • 1 tsp micro-minced celery
  • 1 tsp micro-minced garlic
  • 1 tsp micro-minced red pepper of medium heat
  • Pinch of micro-minced ginger
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 1 tbsp rice wine vinegar or white vinegar
  • 1/2 cup minced raw snapper
  • 1/2 cup chopped, cooked and chilled shrimp
  • 1 tbsp of roasted corn of the cob
  • Salt & pepper to taste


DIRECTIONS

Toss all ingredients in a mixing bowl and let sit for three to five minutes to allow oils and seafood flavors to come out and slowly cure the fish without overcooking it.

Put the mix in a dish and serve with plantain chips (available at grocery stores).

Izakaya brings Japanese cuisine to midtown Houston.

