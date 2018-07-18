FOOD & DRINK

Lay's slices up the 'Tastes Of America' for summer 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Lays is rolling out flavored chips with very unique regional tastes. (WTVD)

So a plain potato chip just doesn't cut it for you? Lay's is listening!

The snack company is rolling out flavored chips with some very unique regional tastes.

The southern-inspired flavor for 2018 is Pimento Cheese with "a hint of cayenne pepper."

Other flavors include Chile con Queso from the Southwest, Deep Dish Pizza from the Midwest, and Lobster Roll from New England.

Lay's said they will ship any flavor to you from their online store beginning July 30.

Four other flavors are available for a limited time in local stores: Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Pepper, Fried Green Tomatoes, Ketchup, and West Coast Truffle Fries.

Click here to view Lay's new flavors
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchipssummerfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News