Latin American cuisine: 3 new restaurants to try in Houston

Sabor y Sazon
9401 Clay Road, Suite 110, Spring Branch
Photo: Sabor y Sazon/Yelp
The family-owned Sabor y Sazon specializes in traditional Peruvian dishes like lomo saltado -- beef steak sauteed and flambeed with red onion, tomato, soy sauce and balsamic vinegar, then served on a bed of french fries with white rice on the side.
Other menu offerings include the jalea, a mixture of shrimp and fish topped with sarza criolla and cilantro, served with fried yuca; or the pollo a la brasa -- braised chicken marinated with Peruvian spices. (See the full menu here.)
With three reviews on Yelp thus far, Sabor y Sazon currently has a five-star rating, indicating a favorable reception.
Monica Q., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "We've gone to several Peruvian restaurants around the Houston area and I am from Lima; this is one of the few places that offers food with a very similar taste to what Peruvian food should taste like, so we're definitely going back!"
Jenny D. added, "Small place, delicious food. Menu is small and simple, but offers good choices. Lomo saltado and arroz con mariscos were really good. Friendly service. Would highly recommend."
Intrigued by the prospect of Peruvian cuisine? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sabor y Sazon is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
La Salsita
13513 N.W. Freeway, Fairbanks
Photo: Mike M./Yelp
La Salsita is a Mexican restaurant that serves up both authentic Mexican dishes and Tex-Mex favorites.
Notable menu items include the pambazos (Mexican telera bread covered in red sauce, then stuffed with potatoes, chorizo, lettuce, tomato, onion, cream and cheese), the El Tapatio platter (grilled meat, a red or green chicken enchilada, a golden taco, guacamole, rice and beans) and the Ranchero Shrimp with serrano chiles and special sauce. Weekend specials include pozole, menudo and barbacoa.
It also serves breakfast, including chilaquiles or the bacon and avocado sandwich.
La Salsita currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Dayana R. wrote, "The mixed parrillada was awesome! The spicy green salsa is delicious and I loved their beans."
Yelper Sarah C. wrote, "I ordered the super gordita plate and my husband had the fajita burrito. Portions are big and food was very good. ... The service was quick and our waiter was on point with chips."
La Salsita is open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Guadalajara's Deli
6303 Irvington Blvd., Northside Village
Photo: Paola D./Yelp
Another eatery focused on Mexican cuisine, Guadalajara's Deli serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. True to its name, it has regional dishes from Guadalajara, including the torta ahogada (a sandwich smothered in sauce).
Breakfast dishes include huevos rancheros and chilaquiles. For lunch and dinner, there is tortilla soup, burritos, quesadillas, tacos, gorditas and hamburgers. Platters include the carne asada (with charro beans, nopales and pico de gallo), the bistec (with onion, tomato, pepper, rice and beans) and the mole poblando (served over chicken with rice and beans).
Yelpers are excited about Guadalajara's Deli, which currently holds five stars out of two reviews on the site.
"I tried torta ahogada and it was authentic! This little restaurant is amazing," Paola D. wrote. "I ordered horchata and it was perfection, not too sweet! And they make it from scratch! But let me say the torta ahogada is made from birote brought from Guadalajara! And the salsa was just like the one I recall eating in Guadalajara."
Jessica T. noted, "Best tortas ahogadas. Same flavor as the ones in Guadalajara. I'm in love with this place! I will return to try the rest of dishes they have."
Guadalajara's Deli is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)