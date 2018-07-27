La Villa Saint-Tropez brings French fare to Montrose

If you've got French cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Montrose, called La Villa Saint-Tropez, is located at 4315 Montrose Blvd.
The new upscale restaurant serves dinner and weekend brunch. On the dinner menu (which you can see here), you'll find dishes like the lobster linguine (al dente linguine pasta with roasted split lobster and lobster bisque), the roasted duck breast (with thyme, citrus and honey sauce served over polenta) and the roasted pork ribs (with candied goose fat, sweet peppers sauce and grenaille sauteed potatoes). You can start off your meal with duck foie gras or tuna tartare and end it with a lemon tart or tiramisu.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, La Villa Saint-Tropez is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Lou Lou W., who reviewed the new spot on July 23, wrote, "The lobster linguine is probably one of the best pastas I have ever had. They have a great outdoor patio with music. Super friendly and a professional team."
Yelper Vince S. added, "Excellent food! Great place to get drinks at the bar or enjoy a nice dinner outside. Delicious wines and excellent service. Delightful."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. La Villa Saint-Tropez is open from 5-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
