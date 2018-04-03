A new Italian bakery and cafe, offering desserts and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 515 Westheimer Rd., Suite C, in Montrose, the newcomer is called La Sicilia.
La Sicilia is a family affair, owned by general manager Antonio Rios and his parents Antonio Sr. and Olga Rios, says Eater Houston. The project also includes longtime pastry chef and Sicilian native Diego Chiarello--who is married to Antonio Jr.; Chiarello "decided to share the love of his craft and the love of his culture and homeland by opening La Sicilia," the bakery explains on its website.
The bakery display cases abound with both sweet and savory fare, including rustic breads, cannoli, macaroons and a hearty avocado toast croissant. La Sicilia also showcases its offerings on Instagram with ornately decorated cakes, espresso profiteroles (cream puffs) and fresh fruit tarts.
With a five-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Joshua B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 22nd, said, "As a Sicilian (and dual Italian citizen), you know it's gonna be good when cannoli shells are in a case and they don't fill them with cream until they are ordered because it keeps the shell crispy. Desserts were all amazing! Service was friendly and very helpful for understanding all the options."
Yelper Amy C. added, "I'm here daily and their food never ceases to impress me. Their head chef is from Italy so the food is legit. Menu and selection change daily, so there's always something different to try!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: La Sicilia is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and Saturday from 8am-6pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
'La Sicilia' Brings Artisan Breads & Pastries To Montrose
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories