The glazed doughnut is turning 80 on Friday, and Krispy Kreme is marking the occasion with a sweet deal.If you buy a dozen doughnuts on July 14, you can get a second dozen of original glazed for 80 cents.The doughnut chain opened in 1937 in North Carolina . They started by selling doughnuts to grocery stores before offering up their original glazed to straight to customers.