If you're craving kolaches, you won't want to miss this event.King's BierHaus in the Heights is partnering with Killen's BBQ for a kolache pop-up on Saturday, April 21.They will be selling a variety of kolaches including traditional apple strudel, and the flavors of the month, Killen's pulled pork and Killen's famous brisket.The pop-up is from 9 a.m. until they sell out, so be sure to get there early.