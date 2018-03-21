FOOD & DRINK

Egghaus Gourmet to open this summer in the Heights

The people behind King's restaurants want to treat you like royalty at breakfast time. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Austrian father-son duo behind King's BierHaus and Biergarten just announced they are opening a new breakfast concept this summer.

Egghaus Gourmet in the Heights will feature a fast casual atmosphere and a menu consisting of their popular kolaches and made-from-scratch entrees with cage-free eggs.

Philipp and Hans Sitter say the Egghaus will allow diners to get the highest quality ingredients without the wait.

The restaurant comes on the heels of hot demand for their kolaches at their breakfast pop-ups.

The Sitters say the Pearland Biergarten will host a kolache pop-up on Saturday at 9 a.m. Their address is 1329 East Broadway, Pearland,TX 77581.

If you live in the Heights, mark your calendars: the next pop-up at BierHaus will happen on April 21. The restaurant is located at 2044 E. T.C. Jester, Houston, Texas 77008.

Where to find the best kolaches in Texas
Take a ride on the kolache trail for the best Czech treats in Texas

