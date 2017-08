King's Biergarten in Pearland is offering all-you-can-eat sausages as part of the restaurant's annual Wurst Fest.King's serves more than 15 different kinds of sausage, from traditional brats and Polish sausage to the exotic ones like rabbit and rattlesnake.If you're vegan, no worries. King's Biergarten serves up vegan sausages.You can sample them all for just $9.95 all month long.