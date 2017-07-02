Katy first in Texas to land McDonald's of the future

When McDonald's founder Ray Kroc began spreading fast food culture across the U.S. in the '50s and '60s, he insisted on hard, immovable, uncomfortable chairs in his high-speed burger barns.Kroc put the "fast" in fast food. He wanted McDonald's food to be cooked fast, customers served fast and dine-in guests to eat fast and leave. Kroc's business plan was based on selling mass quantities of good, trustworthy food at low prices. To achieve that, he needed to turn those tables in his restaurants. He didn't want squatters enjoying long social chatty meals. That's why the rigid, straight-back plastic chairs.Don't get comfy. Eat and get the heck out ... please. Thank you.That was then.