Just phở you: Houston's 5 best Vietnamese restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go for banh mi sandwiches, pho, noodle dishes and more.
1. Roostar Vietnamese Grill
Photo: Ronnie N./Yelp
Topping the list is Roostar Vietnamese Grill. Located at 1411 Gessner Road, Suite I, in Spring Branch, the casual eatery is the most popular Vietnamese restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,031 reviews on Yelp. Its sister location, over in Galleria Uptown, is also highly rated.
It primarily serves banh mi sandwiches, which include your choice of protein, plus jalapenos, pickled carrots, cilantro, garlic aioli, soy sauce and cucumbers on French bread. Proteins include grilled pork, chopped rib-eye, crispy tofu and smoked salmon, among others. You can also score a bowl, which includes your choice of meat and an egg roll over rice, salad or noodles, served with veggies and dressing. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper T N. wrote, "Simply the best Vietnamese sandwich shop in town. The quality is always top notch. The parking kind of sucks and there's not a lot of seating, but it's completely worth the hassle."
2. Les Givral's Sandwich & Cafe
Photo: James N./Yelp
Midtown's Les Givral's Sandwich & Cafe, located at 2704 Milam St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese spot, which offers sandwiches, noodles, soup and more, four stars out of 1,051 reviews.
On the menu, you can find dishes like eye-round steak and meatballs noodle soup, chargrilled barbecue pork with pate sandwich and stir-fried beef vermicelli. (See the menu here.)
Benjamin S., who reviewed it on June 26, said, "Cheapest Vietnamese food, but at the top for quality: great taste and generous portions. I come here more often than I'd like to admit, but it is for good reason! Staff is great and good vibes all around."
3. Old Saigon Cafe
Photo: Kaylee P./Yelp
Old Saigon Cafe, a Vietnamese spot in Mid West, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 264 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6383 Westheimer Road, Suite B, to see for yourself.
The restaurant serves up pho, rice dishes and sandwiches. Offerings include the Old Saigon Noodle Soup (eye-round steak and well-done brisket with rice noodles and fresh herbs) and the beef lemongrass banh mi sandwich.
Yelper Christina N. wrote, "By far, this is one of the best pho places to go to! ... The waitresses here even wear the Vietnamese traditional dresses while serving! They are very friendly and informative of their items on the menu."
4. Pho Binh 59 South
Photo: Mary Nelly K./Yelp
Over in Sharpstown, check out Pho Binh 59 South, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 246 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Vietnamese restaurant, which offers soup and more, at 8336 Southwest Freeway.
On the menu, look for the pho with rare steak and meatballs, the grilled pork sandwich and the pork chop with rice.
Amanda C., who reviewed it on June 12, said, "I ordered my first pho bowl here and since then every other pho place has not impressed me! Love the pho, the customer service, their tasty spring rolls and refreshing strawberry lemonade!"
5. Pho Saigon
Photo: Fox E./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Pho Saigon, a Midtown favorite with four stars out of 782 reviews. Stop by 2808 Milam St. to hit up the restaurant next time you're in the mood for Vietnamese cuisine.
The menu focuses on pho, but also includes vermicelli and egg noodle soups. Look for the beef noodle soup with eye-round steak and soft tendon or the vermicelli with shredded pork skin and a fried egg roll, among other dishes. (See its full menu here.)
Lindsey K., who reviewed it on July 1, said, "Some of the best pho in Houston. No frills, no bells and whistles, just great food at a good price! The service is always quick, the portions are large and I always leave satisfied. I've been coming here for seven years and I've tried plenty of other pho places, but this one is authentic and the right price."
