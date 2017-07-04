HOT DOG EATING

Joey Chestnut defends hot dog-eating title, sets new record

BROOKLYN, New York --
Joey Chestnut not only defended his title Tuesday at the annual Nathan's Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest on the Coney Island boardwalk, but Jaws also made history in the process.

The now 10-time champion downed 72 franks and buns in 10 minutes to break the record of 70 he set last year while reclaiming the crown from top competitor Matt Stonie.

Stonie dethroned Chestnut in 2015, after Chestnut had won eight straight Fourth of July contests.

Carmen Cincotti came in second place this time around, polishing off 62 hot dogs. Stonie came in third with 48.

Chestnut said at Monday's pre-contest weigh-in that he models his training after marathoners, slowly building up to eating more and more franks as the contest approaches.

Meanwhile, Miki Sudo notched a fourth-time win in the women's division.

The Las Vegas native ate 41 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win her fourth straight title Tuesday. She beat Michelle Lesco, who downed 32 franks and buns. Women's record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas came in third with 30.

Thomas holds the women's record for the contest, at 45 dogs and buns.

Thousands of people - many wearing hot-dog-shaped hats - gathered on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.

The chowdown showdown usually draws thousands of spectators and is televised on ESPN.

