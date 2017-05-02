Jimmy John's brings back $1 subs

DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN?S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 25, 2017

#FakeNews There are rumors that $1 Sub Day is on 4/21, which is sadly not true. Don't worry, stay tuned for a BIG announcement next week! pic.twitter.com/tUaRCkwTKD — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) April 20, 2017

Jimmy John's brings back it's $1 sub day for today only.The company announced it will be selling their subs for just $1 on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations.Jimmy John's also ran the promotion last year as part of their Customer Appreciation Day.The sandwich company put a stop to earlier rumors that the $1 sandwich day would be on April 21.