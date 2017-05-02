FOOD

Jimmy John's brings back $1 subs

Jimmy John's brings back it's $1 sub day for today only.

The company announced it will be selling their subs for just $1 on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating locations.

Jimmy John's also ran the promotion last year as part of their Customer Appreciation Day.


The sandwich company put a stop to earlier rumors that the $1 sandwich day would be on April 21.

