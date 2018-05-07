PIZZA

JetBlue to deliver fresh NYC pizza by plane to your door

You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK --
You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. JetBlue says it will deliver cheese or pepperoni pizza by plane for less than $20 a pie.

Right now, the offer is good for residents of Los Angeles. No word yet if the same deal will be extended to the Bay Area. JetBlue Airways Corp., which is headquartered in New York, says it has partnered with Patsy's Pizzeria of East Harlem for the special promotion.

Customers in the Los Angeles area can choose between a plain cheese pizza and a pepperoni pizza. The plain pizza will cost $12 and the pepperoni will cost $15. JetBlue says it will only deliver 350 pizzas a day.


Los Angeles residents can place orders at jetblue.pizza and only certain zip codes will be available for delivery. Pizza tracking will be available on the site as well. The promotion runs from May 9 through May 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

