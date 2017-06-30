Jerry Built Homegrown closes, auctions merchandise

HOUSTON (KTRK) --The latest casualty of Houston's turbulent restaurant scene is Jerry Built Homegrown.
The first location of the burger restaurant stood for five years in West University, but the second lasted only one year at its Memorial-area location.
The chain also had a location in The Woodlands that closed in February.
In the market for an iced tea dispenser or an onion slicer? The restaurant is auctioning off items online.
The auction also includes sports memorabilia, condiments, canned goods and basically everything left in the restaurant when it closed its doors for good.
Where can you get your gourmet burger fix? For Bellaire and West University residents, there is still Bernie's Burger Bus, a newly opened location of Hopdoddy in Rice Village, and Houston's second Shake Shack opening later this year.
