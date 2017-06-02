Oreo has released Jelly Donut Oreos just in time for National Donut Day.
The Jelly Donut Oreos, along with Cookies & Cream and Caramel Apple Oreos, were part of a public vote in 2016.
Although Cookies & Cream beat out the competition to become Supreme Cookie, the company is also releasing the second-place winner, Jelly Donut.
Walmart is selling the cookie as a limited-edition exclusive.
The new flavor is expected to taste just like a classic jelly doughnut.
According to a statement from the cookie giant, "It has a Golden Oreo cookie, raspberry center, and custard outer ring and is exclusive to Walmart."
Jelly Donut Oreos hit shelves this weekend
