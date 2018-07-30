FOOD & DRINK

Jax Grill celebrates 25th anniversary with 25-cent burgers

EMBED </>More Videos

Jax Grill celebrates 25th anniversary with 25-cent burgers (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Foodies you're going to love this. Jax Grill is celebrating 25 years in Houston this weekend with 25 cent burgers.

The restaurant will offer their quarter-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers for 25 cents on Sunday, July 29.

The special will be offered at both locations on 6510 S Rice Ave. and 1613 Shepherd Dr.

The 25 cent burgers will start at 4 p.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers are limited to one order.

Both Jax Grill locations will also host an anniversary celebration from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The original location in Bellaire will have free popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy, face painting, balloon animals and music.

The Shepherd location festivities will include a live Zydeco band, along with happy hour from 4 p.m. to close.

Kids can eat free at both locations with the purchase of an adult entree, not including the 25 cent burgers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodburgersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News