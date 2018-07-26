The fate of the popular Sweethearts Valentine's Day candy is unknown.Necco, the Massachusetts plant that makes the sweet treats, suddenly announced it is shutting down.The closure came as a shock to 230 plant workers who said they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.In May, Necco was bought by an investment company at an auction for more than $17 million.The candy manufacturer had been in business since the late 1800s.There is no word on if the company will resume production.