FOOD & DRINK

BREAKING UP: Plant that makes popular Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy shutting down

EMBED </>More Videos

The plant that makes the famous Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy is closing. (KTRK)

By
The fate of the popular Sweethearts Valentine's Day candy is unknown.

Necco, the Massachusetts plant that makes the sweet treats, suddenly announced it is shutting down.

The closure came as a shock to 230 plant workers who said they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.

In May, Necco was bought by an investment company at an auction for more than $17 million.

The candy manufacturer had been in business since the late 1800s.

There is no word on if the company will resume production.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandyvalentine's dayu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Teen turns sweet baking skills into business
Domino's rolls out new 'pizza theater' in Spring
Check out these 3 new Sharpstown eateries
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Houston Texans adds 2 iconic restaurants to 2018 roster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News