NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

New interactive pop-up shop lets people experience bubble tea in a whole new way

A limited pop-up that lets you experience bubble tea in a whole new way. (WABC)

By Dave Alter & Jamie Nguyen
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan --
Boba tea (also known as bubble tea) shops are popping up across the area. But now there's a whole new way to experience it.

For a limited time, you can do more than drink it. You can walk through the Boba Room and immerse yourself in larger-than-life boba balls.

For boba tea newbies, the tea comes in different flavors. You drink it hot or on ice, but what makes it so special is the boba or tapioca balls. Boba is a Chinese word that means bubble and big. You're able to drink boba tea through a special straw.

The Boba Room is open from now until May 6. Tickets are $10 for adults or $17 for two adults.

It's $7 for children under 11 and adults over 65.

Your ticket includes a cup of boba tea of course.

The Boba Room is located at: 355A Bowery in Manhattan's Lower East Side.
