Fresh Venezuelan crab meat has been linked to a multi-state outbreak of vibrio parahaemolyticus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.The outbreak has sickened 12 people in three states, with four of those requiring hospitalization, according to CDC.Infected people were found in Maryland, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.The CDC warns, "CDC recommends that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve, and retailers not sell precooked fresh crab meat imported from Venezuela until further notice. This type of product may be labeled as fresh or precooked. It is commonly found in plastic containers. Food contaminated with Vibrio usually looks, smells, and tastes normal.""If you buy crab meat and do not know whether it is from Venezuela, do not eat, serve, or sell it. Throw it away."Doctors say the infection strikes within a day, with symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting and stomachaches.Doctors suggest washing of hands and cutting boards with hot water and soap before handling food.