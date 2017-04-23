Think you have what it takes to taste the hottest peppers in the world?is a spice shop on Bellaire Blvd that carries well over 500 sauces and spices from around the world.From the Scorpion, to the Carolina Reaper, you can find a spice that will give your tongue a kick in the taste buds.It's the place to be if you're looking to turn up the notch on your recipes.As the saying goes, if you can't take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.However, if you're feeling saucy and ready to feel the burn, remember that dairy is the best remedy for temperatures that are too hot for your palate, according to experts.