Heat advisory! Find Houston's hottest spices at iBurn

If you're looking to spice up your life in a very literal way, Houston's iBurn offers some of the world's hottest spices. (KTRK)

Think you have what it takes to taste the hottest peppers in the world?

iBurn is a spice shop on Bellaire Blvd that carries well over 500 sauces and spices from around the world.

From the Scorpion, to the Carolina Reaper, you can find a spice that will give your tongue a kick in the taste buds.

RELATED: Burger so spicy, it comes with a waiver

It's the place to be if you're looking to turn up the notch on your recipes.

As the saying goes, if you can't take the heat, stay out of the kitchen.

However, if you're feeling saucy and ready to feel the burn, remember that dairy is the best remedy for temperatures that are too hot for your palate, according to experts.

