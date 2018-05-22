Hungry for small plates? These 3 new Houston spots have you covered

UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Road, Montrose
Photo: Andrea Y./Yelp
Montrose's UB Preserv is the latest offering from James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd--a reincarnation of his former restaurant Underbelly, which was previously located just down the street.
The new spot moves away from Underbelly's hyperlocal concept, with a menu that aims to reflect the global diversity of Houston's dining community, according to the website.
Diners on the hunt for small plates should stop by on Sundays for a dim sum-inspired brunch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The brunch menu is focused on small- and medium-sized dim sum bites, including Xi'an stuffed pancakes, boiled pork dumplings, smoked boudin siu mai and pork cracklins. There are also a few larger dishes, like the seafood tower and Vietnamese short rib fajitas.
UB Preserv's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Andrea Y., who reviewed UB Preserv on May 11, wrote, "Menu was an eclectic and inventive combination of ingredients that you wouldn't think went together, but usually do. The cocktails were among the best we've tried anywhere in Houston."
Yelper Josh E. wrote, "If you went to Underbelly before, while it was great and upscale, throw that out the window, because this is something new and will not disappoint."
UB Preserv is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Night Heron
1616 W. Main St., Montrose
Photo: Gloria J./Yelp
Also in Montrose, Night Heron is the latest offering from Agricole Hospitality (Revival Market, Coltivare, Eight Row Flint), offering small plates, craft cocktails and more.
The casual neighborhood gastropub offers a range of tapas seven days a week -- including brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Early fan favorites include the slow-roasted jerk chicken with pickled pineapple, the salt and pepper pork ribs and the fried curry spiced potatoes.
To help wash all of those shareable dishes down, Night Heron's full bar serves up fresh takes on classic cocktails like Manhattans and gin and tonics, plus craft beer and wine.
With a four-star rating out of 51 reviews on Yelp, Night Heron has been getting positive attention.
Boyu H., who reviewed the spot on May 18, said, "Overall, this was one of the better meals I've had in Houston in recent months ... I would highly recommend this to anyone in the neighborhood. ... All the portions are nicely shareable and reasonably priced."
And Yelper Babak Bobby Y. wrote, "This is probably my favorite turnkey transformation over the past year. The space is now bright and inviting, the staff is personable and the food and drinks are really well executed."
Night Heron is open from 2 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Nancy's Hustle
2704 Polk St., EaDo
Photo: Paul Y./Yelp
Nancy's Hustle is a neighborhood wine bar and bistro that offers homestyle fare with modern flair.
The bistro's menu includes small plates made for sharing, including Turkish dumplings with spicy tomato vinaigrette, labneh (strained yogurt) and lamb jus; and roasted brussels sprouts with tonnato (an Italian mayonnaise-based sauce) and parmesan.
The full menu also includes medium and large dishes, desserts -- like the popular Parmesan cheesecake -- wines and ciders by the bottle or glass, cocktails and beer.
In addition to a positive review from the Houston Chronicle, Nancy's Hustle currently holds 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Mike R. noted, "All in all, this was one of the best meals I have had in Houston. One of the traits of an outstanding chef is the ability to create new flavor experiences that work. Nancy's Hustle delivers!"
Yelper Lisa C. wrote, "I was hesitant given the hipster vibe it oozes, but the quality of the food and service is impeccable! I also misread Nancy's and was happily surprised to enjoy its casual ambiance, chill and thorough servers, and classic menu."
Nancy's Hustle is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)